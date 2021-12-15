Watch the mental new trailer for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’









It looks as though A24 is ready to venture into uncharted territory with the release of the high-concept action movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once starring the Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh.

The surreal, experimental action movie follows Evelyn (Yeoh), a mother who is unwillingly thrown into a science fiction adventure where she learns to access the memory and abilities of her alternate personalities from across the dimensions. Sounding more suited to the bombastic world of Marvel rather than A24, the first trailer for the film looks to be a mix between the surrealism of The Matrix with the slick visuals of an Edgar Wright classic.

Michelle Yeoh, who has recently appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Gunpowder Milkshake and Last Christmas, stars in the film alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. The new experimental sci-fi is directed by the Swiss Army Man filmmakers Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, so fans can expect a similar level of bizarre storytelling with a heartwarming twist.

The rest of A24’s slate in 2022 includes the comedy, horror film Disappointment Blvd. from Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster among many other highly anticipated releases. Aster’s new film stars Joaquin Phoenix as one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, with an impressive ensemble cast including Michael Gandolfini, Hayley Squires and Meryl Streep supporting. Since the release of Hereditary in 2018 Aster has become recognised as one of the most impressive modern pioneers of horror, with his careful, methodical approach to the genre differing greatly from the splatter fodder we are annually ‘gifted’ by major studios.

Set to premiere at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas on March 11th, 2022, the brand new trailer gives audiences their very first taste of the madness to come.