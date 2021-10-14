Jamie Lee Curtis says new 'Halloween' will "shock people"









Jamie Lee Curtis has been the driving force behind the Halloween horror franchise for the past 40 years. Whether through her direct involvement or her notable absence, like in Halloween 4, Curtis and her Laurie Strode character establish the haunted human connection to Michael Myers‘ incarnation of pure evil.

The latest instalment of the franchise, Halloween Kills, is the first of two direct sequels to the retcon-heavy Halloween of 2018, with another film entitled Halloween Ends set to be released in 2022. Speaking to the movie blog The Illuminerdi, Curtis discussed about what fans should expect from the new films.

“He [David Gordon Green] sort of alluded to the third one, which is going to shock people,” Curtis said. “It’s going to make people very angry. It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”

“Now that’s all I kind of knew from David. Only recently have he and I started to talk a little bit post-Venice film festival a little bit about the movie, a couple little tweaks that I’ve offered, but very little that you know, this man makes great movies. I just have to stay out of the way.”

So let’s state the obvious out front: death means nothing in the Halloween franchise. Michael Myers has been “killed” countless times, including in the film that immediately proceeded Halloween Kills, and Strode herself was even killed off at one point. The relationship between the separate films’ respective continuity is dubious at best.

So if Curtis is alluding to Strode being killed once again, I’m not sure that’s got quite the amount of shock value to warrant significant fanboy anger. It seems like a logical conclusion if nothing else. But perhaps Curtis is alluding to something else, maybe an action by Myers or a significant change in the way a character acts. Maybe Myers is a chatterbox who won’t shut up. Maybe he’s now a sympathetic character. Maybe none of this matters because someone’s just gonna reboot the series every few years until the end of time.

