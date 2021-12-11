Edgar Wright names his 50 favourite songs of 2021









Edgar Wright is a man whose entire reputation lives on the notion that he has wide-ranging tastes. This is especially true when it comes to music, where Wright has perfected the art of the needle drop, or rather the iPod play, of songs from across the last 60-plus years of pop culture.

This is why it’s so delightful to see Wright’s yearly list of favourites. This year, Wright has gathered together a list of 50 songs from across the musical landscape that has been on repeat in his own personal playlists over the course of 2021.

Not to pat ourselves on the back or give away too much of our own list, but there’s quite a bit of crossover between Wright’s list and our 50 Best Songs of 2021. great minds think alike, eh Edgar?

There happens to be a certain Wet Leg song that we both adore, along with a Little Simz song that we both happen to be buzzing about. Even a non-album single from Remi Wolf appears on both of our lists.

In fact, we’re not entirely sure Wright didn’t get access to the Google Doc for our list. I’m keeping my eye on you, Edgar. It’s all a bit suspicious: our list was done on Wednesday, but won’t be published until Saturday. Maybe it’s time to get defensive about which one of us heard ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ by IDLES first.

Or maybe we just have some very distinctively British crossover. In any case, Wright’s list is appropriate eclectic for the Last Night in Soho director. Just like in his films, Wright’s playlist here jumps from mood to mood, style to style, and genre to genre without warning for a wildly unhinged musical joyride.

Also, props to Wright for going all-in on ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ by ABBA. That’s a man who knows the power of Swedish pop and appreciates it to the fullest extent.

Check out Wright’s full playlist down below.