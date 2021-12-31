Sundance Film Festival to offer Covid-19 booster jabs









The eminent Sundance Film Festival has confirmed that it will be going ahead at the end of January 2022. In order to do its bit for society, the Festival has announced that it will be offering Covid-19 booster jabs to all those eligible.

The event is taking place in Park City, Utah, and the decision comes after the Festival announced that all attendees will be required to show proof of three vaccination shots upon entry.

“As part of our health safety, we are working to make booster shots available to those in need who would be eligible for one,” a Festival representative told TheWrap. Current guidelines from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention state that individuals must have received their second shot at least six months prior to the booster.

The iconic cinema celebration will also require all its staff to get tested before the event, and then they will be encouraged to repeat it every 48 hours. Meanwhile, those from the press, industry and other creatives must also show proof of a negative test before entering. For private events, testing is also needed. Showing just how serious the Festival is in terms of responsibility, food and drink is banned from all screenings, and masks must be worn at all times.

Sundance will run from January 20th to 30th. Kanye West’s documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere, as will the Sinéad O’Connor documentary, Nothing Compares, directed by Kathryn Ferguson. Sundance has taken these huge steps after the annual Palm Springs Film Festival was cancelled on December 29th. It was due to run from January 7th.

The Organisers of Palm Springs explained: “Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year. After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers, and staff.”

📢 In-Person Health Safety Protocols: In addition to requiring vaccinations and mask wearing to maximize safety, today we're sharing added measures—including a booster requirement for all eligible—and details on vax verification and testing hub locations. — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) December 23, 2021

Watch the warm-up for Sundance Film Festival below.