Sundance Film Festival London to return in June 2022









After the coronavirus threatened to destroy the entertainment industry for good back in 2020, it looks as though things may have started to revert back to normal as the once cancelled film festivals are announcing their triumphant return. Sundance Film Festival London secured an early return to normality back in May of 2021, showing the likes of Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers and Prano Bailey-Bond’s Censor among other contemporary gems.

Announcing another return to the British capital next year, the team at Sundance have revealed that the festival will be brought back a month later, launching June 9th, 2022. Working once more with Picturehouse Cinemas, the upcoming edition of the festival is yet to announce any of its featured films but has revealed that a new producer, Wendy Mithcell, will be working to make the 2022 version of the festival the best yet.

Many of the biggest film festivals in the industry calendar were able to return this year, with Cannes Film Festival returning in July 2021, joining Berlin in May as well as Venice in September. The biggest winner from this year’s Cannes Film Festival was Julia Ducournau who took home the coveted Palme d’Or for her provocative film Titane, starring Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon and Garance Marillier.

Meanwhile, the Grand Prix jury prize was shared by Ashgar Farhadi for the Iranian film A Hero and Juho Kuosmanen for the Finnish film Compartment No.6. Leos Carax took home the prize for Best Director, rewarded for his film Annette, a surreal musical written by the Sparks brothers with a cast that included the likes of Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg and Natalie Mendoza.

Leos Carax has become somewhat of a cinematic enigma, releasing The Lovers on the Bridge in 1991 followed by Holy Motors in 2012 to a similarly bizarre reception. Check out the trailer for Annette, below.