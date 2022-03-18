Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane cover My Chemical Romance at SXSW









My Chemical Romance is a band that many feel a deep nostalgia for—especially those who grew up listening to their music. Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or you’re simply a casual listener, it’s always fun to find out which celebrities share in your nostalgia, too.

This time, it’s none other than Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane, who have taken to the stage at SXSW to cover one of My Chemical Romance’s most notorious songs.

On March 16th, Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records hosted a showcase at the Austin festival, which they so appropriately titled the ‘Saddest Factory Records Corporate Retreat’. However, this seems much more exciting than any corporate retreat.

In addition to Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane, the showcase at SXSW included Charlie Hickey, Claud, and MUNA. The evening ended with a special performance in which Phoebe Bridgers joined the members of Sloppy Jane for a surprise “karaoke” performance.

This performance was none other than a singalong of My Chemical Romance’s fan-favourite anthem, ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’. Originally released in 2006, the song has been one of the band’s most resonant for well over a decade.

After a long hiatus, My Chemical Romance reunited and began playing live shows again in 2019, having to postpone many of their tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This reunion sparked a reignited interest in the group for many fans.

As for Bridgers, SXSW is far from the only thing on her radar right now. In fact, she just added three new dates to her UK tour due to the overwhelming demand.

If you want to watch Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane perform the iconic My Chemical Romance song, you can watch their performance in the tweet down below.