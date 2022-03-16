Phoebe Bridgers adds fourth London date due to high demand









Phoebe Bridgers has added a fourth London date to her 2022 UK tour due to a staggering amount of demand for tickets.

The American musician recently announced her first UK dates since 2018 and is scheduled to play in Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London, and for fans who haven’t seen her play in four years, it’s set to be the highlight of the summer.

Last week, Bridgers also confirmed that she’ll be performing additional dates in Glasgow, Manchester and London due to the high demand. Bridgers announced that she’s added another night to her run of shows at London’s historic O2 Academy Brixton on July 29th.

“Wow, due to overwhelming demand, Phoebe Bridgers has announced a fourth night here at O2 Academy Brixton – Friday 29 July 2022,” Brixton Academy tweeted, which Bridgers also later retweeted. Tickets for this extra date go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For every ticket sold on Bridgers’ tour, $1 (76p) will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, which helps to pay for undocumented people attempting to acquire reproductive health services, including abortion. You can purchase tickets for her upcoming run here.

As well as her headline tour, Bridgers is also set to perform at a string of the year’s most eminent festivals. In the UK, Bridgers is on the bill for this year’s edition of Glastonbury and Latitude, and over in Europe, she will be performing at Mad Cool, NOS Alive and Lollapalooza Paris.

It’s been a busy few months for Phoebe Bridgers. Recently she launched her new SiriusXM radio show called Saddest Factory Radio, which takes its name from her label, Saddest Factory Records. During the exciting debut episode, she covered Billie Eilish’s anthem, ‘When The Party’s Over’.

See the announcement, below.

