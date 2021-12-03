Watch LCD Soundsystem perform fan favourite ‘Other Voices’ for the first time live









Legendary New York outfit, LCD Soundsystem, performed their classic track ‘Other Voices’ for the first time ever during a show at their Brooklyn Steel residency this week. James Murphy and the group are well into their lengthy month-long residency by this point.

The 18-song set was comprised of a whole host of classics, and it was early in the set where fans were dazzled by ‘Other Voices’, which is taken from their last studio outing, 2017’s American Dream.

The band also performed a cover of Joy Division‘s ‘No Love Lost’ as well as other classics, including ‘All My Friends’, ‘Time To Get Away’ and ‘Someone Great’. Seemingly aware of its revered status, they also played ‘Other Voices’ again as part of Wednesday’s show (Dec 1st).

The residency at the New York venue kicked off on November 23rd and runs until late December. The band made headlines last week when they played their early banger ‘Beat Connection’ for the first time in 16 years. Released as the B-side to their debut single ‘Losing My Edge’, it has long been hailed as a favourite by the band’s diehard fanbase.

It’s been a busy year for the LCD Soundsystem. Prior to the run of shows, synth player Gavilán Rayna Russom announced her departure from the band in an interview with Pitchfork. She explained that the decision was made in order to focus on her solo material.

“At some point, James reached out to me about this new set of shows,” she said. “I asked for a little time to think about it, and we sat down and had a nice coffee, and I basically said that I couldn’t do it, but that I was super grateful.”

Russom explained that there was no bad blood between her and the band after her decision and labelled her departure “pretty amicable”. She also took the time to thank Murphy for his support and said, “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude”.

LCD Soundsystem are due to return to European shores next Summer as one of the headliners for Bilbao’s BBK live in July.

Watch fan-shot footage of the band playing ‘Other Voices’ below.