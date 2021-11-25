Watch LCD Soundsystem cover Joy Division at their first live show in three years









Embarking on the first show of their Brooklyn Steel residency, LCD Soundsystem treated their New York audience to a cover of Joy Division on Tuesday, November 23rd, throwing in a couple of rarities into the setlist for good measure. The group announced their return to the stage last month, after more than three years of absence. Fans will welcome the news that they have 20 shows between now and Christmas.

For last night’s show, the first of the tour, LCD Soundsystem opened with a cover of Spacemen 3’s ‘Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here)’, going on to perform a selection of tracks from across their four studio albums, as well as some that fans haven’t heard live for years.

The audience saw the band perform the likes of ‘I Can Change’, ‘Someone Great’, ‘New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down’ and ‘All My Friends’. As well as some of the band’s more recent hits, the setlist included the first live performance of ‘Time To Get Away’ in five years and the first airing of ‘Thrills’ in around a decade.

Concluding their main set LCD Soundsystem then performed a rendition of Joy Division’s 1988 track ‘No Love Lost’, a song they have covered in the past but not since 2008. You can check out the fan footage of the cover below.

The band were forced to play without the synth expertise of keyboardist Gavilán Rayna Russom, as she announced that she was leaving the band on Monday. In an interview, Russom explained the motivations behind her decision: “I didn’t realise the way it would take over the way my identity — especially my creative identity — was perceived in the public eye, she said.

“DFA and LCD… they’re nice folks and James is a great artist and it’s a great label, but it’s actually quite different than what I’m interested in creatively. I’d always felt like I was kind of negotiating,” she concluded.

LCD Soundsystem will continue to play at Brooklyn Steel throughout the remainder of November and December. Fans in Europe, fear not – the band will return to the continent next summer to headline Bilbao BBK Live in July.

LCD Soundsystem played:

‘Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here)’ (Spacemen 3 cover)

‘I Can Change’

‘Time to Get Away’

‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’

‘Call the Police’

‘On Repeat’

‘Oh Baby’

‘You Wanted a Hit’

‘Tribulations’

‘Movement’

‘Someone Great’

‘Tonite’

‘Home’

‘No Love Lost’ (Joy Division cover)

Encore:

‘Thrills’

‘Dance Yrself Clean’

‘New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down’

‘All My Friends’