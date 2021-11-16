Watch unseen footage of Oasis performing 'Wonderwall' at Knebworth, 1996









Previously unseen footage of Oasis performing ‘Wonderwall’ from the Saturday night of their historic Knenworth shows has been released.

The footage is taken from the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 which will hit stores this Friday, November 19th. The film was released to mark the 25th anniversary of the band’s two iconic August 1996 dates. It will feature archive footage and interviews with the band and organisers.

The project became the highest-grossing documentary of 2021 when it was released back in September, and the new home release includes full recordings of both concerts. The band have previously released footage of ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

An audio version of the performance has also been added to streaming services. It will be part of a live album, sharing the film’s title, which will also be released on Friday.

Both Liam and Noel Gallagher have served as executive producers on the film. “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the ’90s,” Liam said in a statement. “It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical”.

Noel also added: “I can’t believe we never played ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!’”

Liam Gallagher will be returning to Knebworth on June 4th, 2022. The biggest show of his solo career, he’ll be supported by Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl. He was also forced to add another date owing to “phenomenal demand”.

Gallagher Tweeted: “My 2 Knebworth gigs, Friday and Saturday are now sold out. Absolutely blown away by the love and support. We believe in One Another see you there, C’MON YOU KNOW”.

Watch the ‘Wonderwall’ footage below.