The two bands Liam Gallagher said were "much better" than Oasis









Liam Gallagher isn’t exactly known for his modesty. While it’s certainly become better as he’s matured, some of the most iconic moments from Oasis’ legendary rise to superstardom in the early 1990s involved the Gallagher brothers extolling their own virtues for anyone that would put a microphone in their face. Liam especially was not shy about pronouncing his band better than any and all foes, whether they be Blur, Suede, or Take That.

But when it came to their heroes, Liam was much more reverential. In an interview with MOJO Magazine back in 2020, the younger Gallagher brother compared Oasis with some of the all-time greats with a surprising amount of candour. “We were alright,” Gallagher conceded, “We were better than a lot of shit out there but we weren’t pushing the boundaries, we weren’t Pink Floyd or The Beatles”.

During the same interview, Liam also said the one thing that no one would have expected the frontman to ever say: “You know,” he remarked, “[Oasis] weren’t that fucking great anyway”. Blasphemy, especially considering that Liam made himself a rock ‘n’ roll star by proclaiming himself a ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’ any chance he got, whether it was in song or in the press. 2020 certainly wasn’t a downtime for the Gallagher brothers, and it didn’t appear as if either were terribly nostalgic for their previous band.

“We didn’t make really great records,” Liam added, “We were just a good band. I always loved ‘Live Forever’, ‘Champagne Supernova’, got a soft spot for ‘Supersonic’ cos it was the first one and it still sounds pretty good. “Some of it hasn’t aged well,” he noted, “I’ll be honest, I hear it some day and I go, ‘Turn that shit off.’ Oasis was a moment in time”.

This might be the first and last time Liam ever backs away from building up the myth that was Oasis, but he does have a point: apart from Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, very few Oasis albums are worthwhile listening experiences from beginning to end. That’s nothing to be ashamed of, as it’s two more great albums than most bands end up making, but even Liam seems to acknowledge that, when put next to the great bands of all time, Oasis doesn’t quite stack up in the same way.

That being said, there’s never a bad time to put on ‘Slide Away’ or ‘Talk Tonight’. Some things about Oasis haven’t aged well, but plenty of their songs are evergreen.

