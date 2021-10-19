Oasis share previously unseen footage of ‘Some Might Say’ at Knebworth 1996









Following the release of their recent concert documentary, Oasis have shared a new clip that sees them performing ‘Some Might Say’ on the second night of their iconic headline show at Knebworth. The clip comes from Oasis Knebworth 1996, directed by Jake Scott and produced by Black Dog Films. Noel and Liam Gallagher were also directly involved with the creation of the documentary, both serving as executive producers.

The clip comes after Oasis released a similar clip of themselves performing ‘Champagne Supernova’ at Knebworth. This rendition of ‘Some Might Say’ sees the band deliver one of their best-loved singles, again taken from 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

Oasis fans have also been treated to an audio version of the group’s legendary performance, which has just arrived on streaming services. It will form part of a live album, also called Oasis Knebworth 1996, which is set for release on a variety of formats, including CD and triple LP, on November 19th via Big Brother Recordings. You can get hold of a copy, here.

The film traces the story of Oasis’s gargantuan Knebworth concert in 1996, focusing on the bands (which included The Charlatans, Kula Shaker, Manic Street Preachers, The Bootleg Beatles, The Chemical Brothers, Ocean Colour Scene and The Prodigy) and the fans themselves. The documentary also includes previously unseen archive footage.

Since Oasis Knebworth 1996 was released in cinemas, it has been transporting fans back in time to those explosive final years of the 20th century. It has since become the highest-grossing music documentary of the year, reminding people of the enduring power of Oasis.

The director, Jake Scott, went so far as to imply that Oasis might be getting back together one day. “I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely,” he said. “Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again.”

See the clip, below.

