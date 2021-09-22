Noel Gallagher wants to record an album of Oasis revisions







Noel Gallagher has revealed that one day he would like to record an album of reworked Oasis songs.

The surprise revelation follows Gallagher’s recent stripped-back version of ‘Live Forever’, which he performed for a session on BBC Radio 2. Now, per the Daily Star’s Wired column, the guitarist has revealed that he is open to creating a complete album of comparable renditions.

“I would be interested in doing an album of reworks in the style of that version (of ‘Live Forever’),” he confessed. “A bunch of Oasis reworks might be nice to do.” Discussing his redux of ‘Live Forever’ he also said: “The original version is a young guy’s song who is singing it with his life in front of him. When I hit that chord, I was like, ‘Ah, this is like an old fella’s chord, who is looking back on his life.'”

This news has Oasis fans excited, particularly when taken in tandem with Gallagher’s other recent revelation that he’d like to go on a solo tour but this time, only play Oasis tracks. He explained: “When I am making a record, I don’t think about my legacy.”

He continued: “I am in the trenches with the songs and I follow my instincts. How they come out is how they come out. As a whole, High Flying Birds is a totally different set-up to Oasis. They couldn’t be more different.”

As humble as ever, Gallagher spoke of how he normally approaches his solo shows, explaining: “But when I put together a show, you have to merge the two. You can’t charge people £70 a ticket and not do a handful of Oasis songs, some of the most famous songs of the ’90s.”

He then added: “There is always a plan to take that out properly with an orchestra on tour, but I am not sure when that will happen because of the Covid shit.”

In what seems to be an exciting time for the ex-Oasis members and fans alike, Oasis Knebworth 1996 is due for release in cinemas later this week. Gallagher feels it captures the band “at their zenith”, before everything internally became fractious and before the “yobbish element” of their fanbase developed.

Watch the trailer for Oasis Knebworth 1996 below.

