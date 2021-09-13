Noel Gallagher opens up about Liam Gallagher's successful solo career







Noel Gallagher has conceded that his brother Liam Gallagher has enjoyed the more successful solo career since the breakup of Oasis.

He did, however, acquiesce to this opinion with a bit of a caveat stating that Liam Gallagher is currently doing better in terms of concert tickets and album sales, but he didn’t mention the quality of the music itself.

On Chris Evans’ How to Wow podcast, the Manchester songsmith declared: “He’s doing massive gigs, he’s selling more records than I am and he’s selling more tickets than I am, if you can believe that.”

Later hinting that his success has meant that both brothers are content with continuing as solo acts, as he stated: “So he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy doing that at the moment.”

And whilst the fractious relationship has certainly spawned some bitter exchanges in the past, it would seem that Noel was full of nothing but praise on this occasion. As he remarked: “Liam’s doing his thing, he’s responsible for the legacy being what it is, he’s keeping the flame alive and all that and good for him.”

Currently, Noel is working on his latest album in his own recording studio. “It was opened in November last year so I’ve been writing a new record in there ever since,” he said. “I had side one [of my new album] completed before the summer holidays and just started the first track of side two today. It went pretty well, actually.”

Comments