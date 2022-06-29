Travis Barker reportedly hospitalised in Los Angeles









Reports have surfaced that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

Per a piece in TMZ, Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, checked into the West Hills Hospital yesterday morning. It is also said that later, Barker was transferred by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. It is not currently known why Barker was hospitalised, or what the state of his current condition is.

Only a few hours before the news broke, the pop-punk icon tweeted the cryptic sentence, “God save me”. However, it is unclear as to whether he was referencing the reasons for checking into the hospital or the song ‘God Save Me’ by Machine Gun Kelly, which Barker worked on. The track appears on the Texan rapper’s latest album Mainstream Sellout.

Taking to her Instagram story, Barker’s daughter, Alabama, wrote: “Please send your prayers”, which seems to reference the incident. It is also claimed that in a now-deleted TikTok, Barker was seen lying on a stretcher with a brace around his left hand.

Barker has featured in the media frequently as of late, and back in May, he weighed into the discussion surrounding the recent resurgence of pop-punk off the back of artists such as Machine Gun Kely, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

During a chat with Billboard, he discussed his love for the genre and his admiration for the new wave of stars that have made it relevant again. He said: “I like Olivia’s album, I love everything Billie’s done. I won’t say, ‘This is pop-punk.’ I’ll say, this music that came out, let’s say like Avril’s Love Sux, let’s say Jxdn’s Tell Me About Tomorrow, and Tickets To My Downfall [Machine Gun Kelly], were all inspired by pop-punk.”

“It doesn’t mean that it’s just pop-punk or has to be categorised like that. Olivia Rodrigo is probably going to make an album that has a little bit of pop-punk influence and some other influences too. Billie’s going to make whatever magical music she’s going to make and she’s going to be inspired by so much,” he continued. “You don’t have to follow the rules or keep it as sterile as the record label or whatever the rollout plan may be.”

As for his medical condition, Barker’s representatives are yet to comment. This is a developing story.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

