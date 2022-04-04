Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo takes home Best New Artist Award









Olivia Rodrigo took home the Grammy Award for Best New Artist at the 2022 awards ceremony, her second win of the event that took place on Sunday, April 3rd. The singer was up against fellow nominees Jimmie Allen, Baby Keen, Arooj Aftab, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, and Saweetie.

During her acceptance speech, the ‘Drivers Licence’ songwriter appeared overwhelmed: “Thank you so much to the Recording Academy,” Rodrigo began. “This is my biggest dream come true,” she added before going on to thank her friends, family, label and her producer Daniel Nigro. “Dan, you are the best friend, collaborator, person that I could ever ask for. This is all because of you, so thank you,” she concluded.

The Best New Artist win was Rodrigo’s second success of the evening. Prior to the televised Grammys ceremony, the singer won her first-ever award at the Premiere Ceremony, taking home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her track ‘Drivers Licence’.

Rodrigo was up against stiff competition, with fellow nominees including Justin Beiber and his track ‘Anyone’, Brandi Carlile for ‘Right on Time,’ Billie Eilish for ‘Happier Than Ever’ and Ariana Grande for her single ‘Positions.’ Back in 2021, Ridrigo’s debut single spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The several nods she recieved at this year’s Grammys are proof of what a huge year it’s been for Olivia Rodrigo. She was recognised in each of the Big Four categories and was nominated both for Record of the Year (‘Drivers License) and Album of the Year (Sour).

At the award ceremony, Rodrigo took to the stage in a white dress to perform a rendition of ‘Drivers License’ seated in a white Mercedes. The performance saw the singer conclude the song on a stage designed to look like a lamp-it suburban street.