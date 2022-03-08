Olivia Rodrigo reveals new film will debut unheard music









Singer Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that her forthcoming Disney+ movie Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) will feature a brand new piece of unreleased music during the closing credits of the film itself.

Coming to the streaming service on March 25th, the film looks to dive deep into the life and career of the American singer, featuring live performances, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. The film joins a trend in modern cinema, with the likes of Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift each releasing a similar film in the past five years that unpacks their lives in the public eye.

Discussing the new film in an interview with Rolling Stone, Rodrigo told the magazine about the unreleased song set to debut in the feature film, stating: “I was listening to some of [the unreleased tracks] and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!”.

In addition to this brand new revelation, the singer also added that she has been working on the release of brand new material, stating, “I’m so, so excited to put out new music and to create the next set of worlds”. Meanwhile, Rodrigo went on to explain her excitement for her new debut tour, explaining: “It’s a brand-new experience for me that I’ve never really had a test of, so it’s going to be really fun”.

Struggling under the isolation of Covid-19 rules in the past two years, the singer explains, “I put out my music in the isolation of Covid, so I’ve gotten to play very, very little shows,” stifling her progression as a musician. Looking forward to her near future, however, she adds: “I’m excited to see my fans in real life. There’s something so special about that that can’t be captured by social media and technology”.

Arriving on Disney+ on March 25th, take a look at the trailer for Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), below.