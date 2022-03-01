Eddie Vedder opens up about COVID-19 diagnosis









Eddie Vedder is currently touring to support Earthling, his latest solo album. Addressing one of the audiences at a show, Vedder recalled his experiences with COVID-19.

“I’ve done some very good things for my body and I’ve also had a lot of fun and I’ve done some things that would be termed some kind of abuse,” Vedder admitted on February 25th. “I won’t get into the details. Just use your imagination. But it felt pretty serious, and to get through that and then be back in a room like this facing this many people..”

Searching for the words, the Pearl Jam songwriter realised the best way he could articulate his thoughts and feelings: “It’s been a gift and an honour.” Performing at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, the vocalist said he caught the virus only a few weeks before he started touring, cautioning viewers to the dangers of the illness. He followed Olivia Vedder, who performed the fittingly titled ‘My Father’s Daughter’ on the stage.

Eddie Vedder’s backing band includes Red Hot Chilli Peppers luminaries Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction bandmate Chris Chaney on bass, and Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard on harmony vocals. The band have welcomed a number of guests on stage, including Stewart Copeland, who joined the outfit for a rendition of The Police’s stomping ‘Message in a Bottle’.

Freeing Copeland to play the drums, Smith performed rhythm guitar during the track before the band kicked into a rollicking version of Neil Young’s sparkily written ‘Rocking In A Free World’. Copeland isn’t the only celebrity to join the band onstage, as Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan joined them to sing a cover of The Pretenders ‘Precious’.

In other Vedder related news, the frontman called out Mötley Crüe’s predilection for stage gimmickry. He pointed out that Smith’s drum didn’t require elevation or rotation to get its job done. The comment was likely aimed at Mötley Crüe, who use elevators and gimmicks during their live set and drum instrumentals. Bassist Nikki Sixx had previously referred to Pearl Jam as “boring” on social media, prompting Vedder to respond.