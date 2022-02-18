Eddie Vedder opens up about working with Ringo Starr and more









To promote the release of his latest solo record, Earthling, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has embarked on a series of interviews reflecting on his career to date. In his latest with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, he revealed what it has been like working with some of the biggest names in music.

For the record, Vedder had the thrill of drawing upon the idols Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ringo Starr and he likened that creative process to painting a picture. “I think it was creating a painting and then knowing that within that you’ve tried to create all these little bit different colours,” he told Zane Lowe.

“You kind of invented these colours on your own. And then knowing the exact colour that you need for that part and it’s kind of an important part, and if you had that, that’s what we need to really make the song,” he continued rather cryptically.

Before adding: “But who has that colour? What colour is that? And then the colour is Stevie [Wonder]. So, it’s either you do something like that. Let’s say the Ringo [Starr] example because that would be the perfect … That’s the perfect colour. So, you can try to mix that colour on your own…[or you can call upon them].”

Exactly what the hell Vedder is talking about is not all that clear, but it sure must be thrilling to work alongside such huge fellow musicians, and the result is a refined record that proves Vedder is still a keen creative force.

You can check out more of the interview with Zane Lowe below.