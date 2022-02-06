Nikki Sixx calls Pearl Jam "boring" after Eddie Vedder slams Motley Crue









Nikki Sixx has criticised Pearl Jam and called them “one of the most boring bands in history” after Eddie Vedder dissed Motley Crue.

In the promotional build-up to the release of his new solo album, Earthling, on February 11th, Vedder spoke to The New York Times about his life before Pearl Jam and his time working at a venue in San Diego during the glam rock boom of the late 1980s.

It was here that Vedder saw bands that he wouldn’t pay to see live, and it opened his eyes to things he wishes to unsee. “I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolised late-’80s MTV,” Vedder explained.

He continued: “The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: F**k you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

These words reached Sixx, who responded by tweeting, “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

One of his fans then chimed in, and said, “My best friend is about to have a baby, I will recommend Pearl Jam songs to put the baby to sleep”. This comment prompted Sixx to slam Vedder’s vocals skills, and added, “Or just sing to the baby with marbles In your mouth … Very zen.”

Sixx also claimed that Pearl Jam is a “brown haired band for brown haired fans.”

