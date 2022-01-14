Ringo Starr appears on new Eddie Vedder album









Pearl Jam guitarist Eddie Vedder has revealed more information about his upcoming solo album. Earthling features Ringo Starr, and The Beatle joins a list of luminaries that includes former Red Hot Chilli Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith and The Frames pianist Glen Hansard. Stevie Wonder and Elton John also feature among the personnel.

The album also features a contribution closer to Vedder’s heart and home. I didn’t really get to know my real father,” Vedder told Mojo. “I met him maybe three or four times as a kid, but he was, you know, a friend of the family. It would have been nice to have been in a room with him at some point before he died when I was 13. It would have been nice to share that I knew that he was my pop, but it didn’t happen.”

Vedder continued: “But the crazy thing that did happen was that about 10 years ago, the Chicago Cubs, some of their old timers get together and play baseball for about a week, and I would go down there every other year and hang with these guys, learn about the game more so I can teach my kids more, you know, I coach baseball.”

“One of the ex-players, this erudite badass trumpeter, who used to play third base, his name is Carmen Fanzone,” Vedder elaborated. “He also became head of the Musicians Union in Los Angeles – an incredibly cool individual. I saw Carmen playing the horn in a little club in Arizona, and this guy playing keyboards with him had been best friends with my dad. Two years later, he brought me some photos of them in little basement studios. Then a couple years after that, he brought me five songs of my dad singing, on a disc. I carried that disc around for two, three months in my suitcase, not ready to hear it. Finally, I got the guts, and after a couple bottles of wine played it one night in Argentina. And he was good. It was incredible – like he left a message for me.”

Earthling will be out on February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic. He has also issued a new single, ‘Brother the Cloud.’

Stream ‘Brother the Cloud’ below.