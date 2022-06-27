Billie Eilish weighs in on Depp v. Heard: “Who f**king gives a f**k?”









Pop sensation Billie Eilish headlined Glastonbury Festival on Friday night, and with a platform like that, she’d be a fool not to use it. In her new hit single ‘TV’, Eilish addresses her disillusionment with both the Johnny Depp vs Amber heard trial and the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs Wade.

In a recent interview, Eilish discussed ‘TV’ and concurrently questioned the internet’s obtuse captivation with the Depp vs Heard trial. She found the prioritisation of one case over the other frankly mindboggling. “Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials?” She asked.

Eilish debuted ‘TV’ at a Manchester concert earlier this month, shortly after the court’s plans to overturn Roe were leaked. In the song, she sings, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

The 20-year-old singer explained the intent of the lyrics in an interview with NME on June 24th, coincidentally, the same day the ruling became official.

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial,” Eilish said. “Who fucking gives a fuck? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a shit? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the shit out of me sometimes…”

Later that evening, Eilish used her position on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury to re-address the issue of abortion rights. “Today is a really really dark day for women in the US,” she said. “And I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it anymore in this moment.”

Many other acts across the Glastonbury weekend took some time to highlight the ludicrous court ruling, including Lorde, Jarvis Cocker, Billie Joe Armstrong and Kendrick Lamar.