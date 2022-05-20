Harry Styles calls overturning Roe v. Wade "so backwards"









Former One Direction man Harry Styles has weighed in on the debate surrounding the leaked Supreme Court draft that infers that the monumental Roe v. Wade ruling could be about to be overturned. The English pop star has labelled the move “so backwards”.

Earlier this month, a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked, and it argued that the 1973 ruling, which protected abortion rights at the federal level, was “egregiously wrong from the start”, contending that “it is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Although Alito’s draft was confirmed as genuine, the verdict is not set in stone yet, as draft opinions can be re-drafted and be subject to vote trading, something that runs up until just days before the final verdict is made, so as of yet, nothing is final. If the court does decide to overturn Roe v. Wade though, each state would be able to rule on whether to restrict or ban abortion individually.

Styles made his thoughts clear in an interview with Howard Stern (per Teen Vogue). He said: “I think it’s quite scary to see how far backwards we’re going in a lot of ways. There should be backlash and uproar for these things. There’s a lot of people who are taking…the right steps to try to make positive things [happen].”

“I think people who don’t like that are kind of clawing to grapple back any ground that they feel like they’ve lost, which never belonged to them in the first place”, he opined.

Styles concluded that for him, no one “should be able to make decisions about anyone else’s body – it doesn’t really make any sense to me… It’s just so backwards.”

Styles is just one of many prominent musicians to speak out against overturning Roe v. Wade. Earlier this week, the likes of Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers and Halsey signed a letter condemning Alito’s draft.

Listen to Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.