Harry Styles says Billie Eilish made him realise "I'm not that young anymore"









Former One Direction star Harry Styles has said that he found a kindred spirit in Billie Eilish, sensing that she brought stability to her rise in fame, and said he’d like to behave as she behaved. “I definitely had a really big moment, I think, when Billie Eilish kind of first blew up. I think being in the band, I’d always felt like,” Styles admitted. “It was fun and exciting because we were young. And I had a moment, seeing her do this at such a young age, where I felt like, ‘I’m not that young anymore.’”

The singer was promoting his third album, Harry’s House, in a conversation with Zane Lowe, when he described his creative process and his transformation from cherubic boyband frontman to bonafide rockstar. Styles decided to abandon the trappings of youthful points to become one of the most striking rock artists of his generation.

He made the decision to leave the pop vestiges behind him to become a more professional type of musician. He considers Eilish to be one of the strongest artists of her generation, and doesn’t take it lightly that he puts himself on a level next to hers.

In other Eilish related news, the singer announced her intentions to the formation of ‘Overheated’, a six-day summit predicated on the importance of climate in London this year. The event will take place on June 10th, 11th, 12th, 16th, 25th, and 26th, and will take place in the O2 stadium in London, boasting unique performances, panels and talks which will be spread across the festival over the two-week event. Among the luminaries, Sigrid and Love Ssega will perform on June 16th, and the compendium will also boast a screening of the documentary Overheated.

Eilish also recently sang the theme to 2021’s No Time To Die, although the song – much like the rest of the film – was completed two years earlier. The song, ‘No Time To Die’, won the Oscar for Best Original Song, making her the third singer in a row to win an Oscar for a Bond film. Adele sang ‘SkyFall’ in 2012, and Sam Smith performed Spectre‘s ‘The Writing’s On The Wall’ in 2015.