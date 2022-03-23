Billie Eilish and Finneas to perform 'No Time To Die' at Oscars 2022









It has been announced that Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator, Finneas, will perform their nomination for Best Original Song at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this Sunday (March 27th). Eilish and Finneas are to perform their swooning theme song from Daniel Craig’s final James Bond outing, No Time To Die, which is also up for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Alongside Billie and Finneas, Beyoncé, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will also be performing their own nominations. Beyoncé will deliver a rendition of ‘Be Alive’, the track she co-wrote with Dixson for King Richard, which is nominated for five awards, including Best Actor and Best Picture.

The announcement has been lapped up by fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news, following the rumour emerging that the singer was planning a surprise performance at this year’s awards ceremony. Beyoncé and the O’Connell’s it’s the first time they’ve been nominated for an Academy Award.

As for Sebastián Yatra, he’s bringing his celebrated ‘Dos Oruguitas’ to the Awards, which is taken from Disney’s Encanto. The celebrated playwright, Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been nominated for the Oscar for the song. The film is battling in a number of categories including Best Animated Feature Film. Meanwhile, Reba McEntire will perform ‘Somehow You Do’ from Four Good Days.

Controversial Northern Irish rocker Van Morrison has also been nominated for ‘Down to Joy’, which was written and recorded for Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. The film is tipped to win big at this years’ ceremony and is up for seven awards including Best Picture. Morrison will not perform at this year’s event “due to his tour schedule”, per a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It has also been announced that Travis Barker, Sheila E. and Robert Glasper are also going to perform at the Oscars 2022 as part of a star-studded supergroup. D-Nice and the vocal group The Samples are also set to take part in the show.

Listen to ‘No Time To Die’ below.