The artist Billie Eilish called a "god"









Billie Eilish has spent her life surrounded by musicality and influence. Her older brother Finneas works alongside her to create the music she’s known for, and her parents are both actors and musicians. It provided a safe space for the artistic side of Eilish to flourish.

Since they were homeschooled, Eilish also spent many years learning all kinds of extracurricular skills upon which she could direct her focus, like dance and aerial arts. Suffice it to say, Eilish had a lot of interesting influences all around her.

Even though Billie Eilish is young and has many influences from her youth that still have a hand in her musicality and style, Billie Eilish is no stranger to working alongside contemporaries that she respects and looks up to—or those who look up to her, too. Take The 1975 for example. She says of their singer Matt Healy, “I’ve seen them multiple times in concert. I love Matty Healy. I got to meet him last year, which was amazing. He’s … ugh, God, I love them. And this song is just beautiful, and I feel like there’s almost no other songs that are about what this song is about.”

Some of her other favourite contemporaries are Nicki Minaj, Marina and the Diamonds, and Lana Del Rey. She says of Marina, “She was my favourite artist for years and years and years, and all her albums I just … I know every lyric to this entire album and to like her next three albums or whatever — all of her albums from then — I know all of them.”

However, it seems that there’s one artist that Eilish has her eye on of late, and it’s none other than James Blake. The English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is known for his chilling, unique voice and his haunting songwriting prowess. Recently, he was included on the Euphoria soundtrack and released a song with SZA.

Eilish raves about his music and performances, even calling him “a god.” She goes on to describe when she saw him live, “He did a tour where he just only played piano and nothing else, and sang. And it was amazing. It was really breathtaking. If any other artists had done that, I would have been bored out of my mind, and because it was James Blake, it was so perfect.”

What’s more, Blake actually covered one of her songs. When he did his rendition of her ballad, ‘when the party’s over’, Eilish said that she “cried the whole time.”

It’s incredible that Billie Eilish can not only inspire others with her music, but have that be a collaborative relationship where other artists can do the same. If you want to listen to James Blake cover ‘when the party’s over’ by Billie Eilish, you can listen down below.