







Billie Eilish has announced the formations of ‘Overheated’, a six-day summit predicated on the importance of climate in London this year. The event will take place on June 10th, 11th, 12th, 16th, 25th, and 26th, and will take place in the O2 stadium in London, boasting unique performances, panels and talks which will be spread across the festival over the two-week event.

Sigrid and Love Ssega will perform on June 16th, and the compendium will also boast a screening of the documentary Overheated. The film features talking-head contributions from Eilish, FINNEAS, Yungblud, Emily Eavis, and British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood. The event’s name comes from the Happier Than Ever track ‘OverHeated’, and it uses the term ‘Can’t Be Defeated’ within the chorus.

Eilish has used her fame and platform to promote the importance of conserving the environment. She recently joined thousands of musicians in launching the American chapter of Music Declares Emergency, and in December 2021, she became the youngest person to bag PETA’s Person of the Year.

Eilish also recently sang the theme to 2021’s No Time To Die, although the song – much like the rest of the film – was completed two years earlier.

Eilish is a vocal proponent of Phoebe Waller Bridge’s writings, stating that Fleabag is one of her favourite television shows. “This is my third time watching Fleabag,” Eilish recalled. “I’ve literally just paused it, again, to do this interview. Andrew Scott is my favourite actor in the world! And Phoebe is so fucking good, I can’t stress it enough. When I met her at the Bond premiere, I was trying not to blow smoke up her ass the entire night.”

Eilish’s theme was written in conjunction with the script, which culminated in the death of James Bond. It’s the first time James Bond was killed onscreen, and the film ended with a rousing rendition of ‘We Have All The Time In The World’, which was written for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, a film that saw Bond bury the woman he devoted his life and soul to protect.