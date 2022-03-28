Billie Eilish and Finneas perform 'No Time To Die' at Oscars 2022









Pop music sensation Billie Eilish has given a performance of ‘No Time to Die’ for the ages as she delivered a powerhouse rendition of the James Bond theme at the 94th Academy Awards.

Eilish, who capped off what has a sensational 12 months with the delivery of her soon-to-be-iconic theme song for James Bond 25, edged out competition from some of music’s biggest names to land the gig of opening up Daniel Craig’s final role as 007.

The film’s opening sequences has long been a favourite moment of the franchise and has seen some iconic singers take on the theme song. Paul McCartney, Jack White, Shirley Bassey and so many more have taken on the theme song and now Billie Eilish can add her name to that list.

Eilish, who wrote the theme for ‘No Time To Die’ with her brother Finneas, previously said of the opportunity: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Her brother Finneas, added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

The performance at this year’s show was just as iconic as Rami Malek introduced the pair and they delivered a goosebump-inducing performance.

BILLIE EILISH THAT BELT OMG pic.twitter.com/JGZw4E4lf1 — paola 38 (@hterodrigo) March 28, 2022