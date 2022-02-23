Toro y Moi releases new single 'The Loop'









Toro y Moi - 'The Loop' 7.1

American indie hero Toro y Moi (Chaz Bear), has dropped a music video for his new single ‘The Loop’. A montage of footage featuring Bear sees him getting up to all kinds of hijinx with his friends in San Francisco, including riding around in a buggy, eating food and skating. You also get to see the impressive Golden Gate Bridge in the background of most of the shots.

Directed by Company Studio, it’s one of the best videos Bear has released, and is up there with the iconic ‘So Many Details’. ‘The Loop’ is the third single from his upcoming album Mahal, following on from ‘Magazine’ and ‘Postman’. The new single is a chilled-out, soul-inflected piece that is perfect for the return of spring and longer days.

Mahal is Toro y Moi’s first album since 2019’s Outer Peace. The LP is set for release on April 29th via his new home, Dead Oceans. It features a whole host of brilliant collaborators, including Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The Mattson 2, Salami Rose, Joe Louis and Sofie.

The recording and production of the album were completed last year at Bear’s home studio in Oakland, California. If the new singles are anything to go by, it promises to be a triumphant outing.

“I wanted to make a record that featured more musicians on it than any other record of mine,” Bear explained. “To have them live on that record feels grounded, bringing a communal perspective to the table.”

After the release of Outer Peace in 2019, Bear spent much of his time collaborating with fellow artists on various releases. These included Flume’s Grammy Nominated 2020 single ‘The Difference’ and remixes of Caroline Polachek’s ‘Hit Me Where It Hurts’ (alongside Deftones frontman Chino Moreno) and Haim track ‘3 AM’.

After three years, we’re glad that Toro y Moi has returned. Watch the video for ‘The Loop’ below.