Toro y Moi shares two new songs from upcoming album ‘Mahal’









American indie musician Toro y Moi (Chaz Bear) has announced the arrival of his seventh studio album ‘Mahal’ which is set to be released on April 29th via Dead Oceans.

Along with the announcement he has released two singles from the new record to give us a taste of things to come. The first effort is entitled ‘Postman’, and the second, featuring vocals from Salami Rose Joe Louis, is called ‘Magazine’. Both singles are available to stream below, and on first listen I certainly think they deliver.

The recording and production for the album was completed last year at Bear’s home studio in Oakland. The album promises to be a triumphant return since his 2019 album ‘Outer Peace’ with contributions from the likes of Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Neilson, Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo, Sofie Royer and the Mattson 2.

“I wanted to make a record that featured more musicians on it than any other record of mine,” Bear explained. “To have them live on that record feels grounded, bringing a communal perspective to the table.”

After the release of ‘Outer Peace’ in 2019, Bear spent a lot of his time collaborating with fellow artists on various remixes and releases, but this will mark his first non-single release in three years.

The impressive run of singles Bear has worked on over the past two years includes his work on Flume’s Grammy Nominated 2020 single ‘The Difference and remixes of Caroline Polachek’s ‘Hit Me Where It Hurts’ (alongside Deftones frontman Chino Moreno) and HAIM’s ‘3 AM’.