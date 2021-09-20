Watch Haim team up with Thundercat and Rostam for live return







Pop-rock sister group Haim have teamed up with Thundercat and Rostam for their return to live action at the Santa Barbra Bowl.

Thundercat joined the trio for an exciting interpretation of ‘3AM’ while former Vampire Weekend man Rostam entered the stage for a rousing rendition of ‘FUBT’.

In a night of firsts, the Hiam sisters also gave a live show debut to the track ‘Up From A Dream’ which was met with open arms by the adoring fans in attendance.

The group also performed the rare feat of the double encore. They re-emerged for a second time to seal the set with ‘I Know Alone’, ‘The Wire’ and ‘Summer Girl’.

The Los Angeles sisters were due to embark on their One More Haim tour back in June, but due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 restrictions, the dates were pushed back to September and eventually rearranged for July 2022.

Without any ability to promote it live, Women in Music Pt. III was still a major success for the three sisters, becoming their second album to top the U.K. album charts (their second album, Something to Tell You, just missed the top spot, stalling out a number two).

The album, and specifically its killer fourth single ‘The Steps’, also garnered the band Grammy nominations for Best Rock Performance and Album of the Year, as well as a BRIT nomination for International Group.

HAIM LIVE WAS THE BEST AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/J3KMMpkFTG — fatima💜🌙 (@taehyungtpwk) September 18, 2021

last night with @HAIMtheband was a DREAM! from finally hearing this album live to the good vibes that filled the bowl like they do at every haim show in sb, it was the perfect friday night ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/sCIDBUzRyH — Sam✨ (@sam1298) September 18, 2021

