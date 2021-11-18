New Tom Morello album ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’ set to feature IDLES









Rage Against the Machine have been in the news a fair bit recently since their adrenalised sonic output caused Sophia Urista to get a bit carried away mid-cover and urinate on the face of a willing fan. However, in more conventional news, founding member Tom Morello has now announced the details of his forthcoming solo album.

As an added bonus for fans, he has also confirmed that the record, titled The Atlas Underground Flood is set to feature collaborations with IDLES, Manchester Orchestra and more.

The album is the third instalment of a trilogy of records that started in 2018 with The Atlas Underground before moving on to The Atlas Underground Fire which was released last month.

Morello has stated: “The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started. Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre.”

Adding: “I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

The album is set for release on December 3rd via Mom + Pop records. You can check out the tracklisting below.

The Atlas Underground Flood tracklisting:

1. ‘A Radical in the Family’ (feat. San Holo)

2. ‘Human’ (feat. Barns Courtney)

3. ‘Hard Times’ (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)

4. ‘You’ll Get Yours’ (feat. X Ambassadors)

5. ‘I Have Seen the Way’ (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)

6. ‘The Lost Cause’ (feat. Manchester Orchestra)

7. ‘The Maze’ (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)

8. ‘Ride At Dawn’ (feat. BreakCode)

9. ‘Raising Hell’ (feat. Ben Harper)

10. ‘The Bachelor’ (feat. IDLES)

11. ‘Parallels’ (feat. Jim James)

12. ‘Warrior Spirit’ (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)