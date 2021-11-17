Sophia Urista, the singer of Brass Against, apologises for urinating on a fan









Brass Against singer Sophia Urista has made a public apology in response to a video that surfaced online earlier this week showing her urinating on an evidently excited fan while she was performing on stage.

The footage captured at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival saw Urista take a break from singing ‘Wake Up’ by Rage Against the Machine to relieve herself all over the face of a male fan.

Urista has since taken to social media and stated: “Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona. I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far”.

Adding: “I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologise to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them.”

Concluding, she said: “I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support”.

The band, meanwhile, also apologised for the incident saying that “it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows” and explaining that Urista simply “got carried away”.

Currently, Daytona Police are reviewing the incident to ascertain whether it was a breach of indecent exposure laws, however, nothing has come of this, as of yet.