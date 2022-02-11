New book reveals how Tom Hardy spat at Armie Hammer during 'Mad Max: Fury Road' audition









The beauty of George Miller’s fabulous 2015 blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road is found in the utter chaos of dystopian Australia, in the whacky DIY vehicles, supernatural makeup and frenetic soundtrack. Truly one of the finest action movies of all time, Miller’s film works due to its sheer commitment to its own insanity, with every part working in perfect tandem to create a supremely well-oiled machine.

Starring Tom Hardy as the titular road warrior, it has recently been revealed that the actor was committed to the role of Mad Max from the very start of the audition process. In contention for the part alongside Armie Hammer and Jeremy Renner, both actors later told George Miller that Hardy deserved the part after he fully embodied the character of the film and even spat at Hammer during the audition itself.

Speaking in the forthcoming book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, audition cameraman Todd Matthew Grossman revealed: “Jeremy and Armie were equally wonderful, but there was something about Tom in the room where it felt like that was Max, without a doubt”.

Describing the actor as possessing a “suppressed emotional dryness that you’d find in a post-apocalypse,” Grossman added that Hardy brought an “intensity that burned through the lens”.

Adding his own thoughts about the casting of Tom Hardy, director George Miller “had the same feeling about Tom that I had when Mel Gibson first walked into the room,” making reference to the original actor who first donned the on-screen role.

“There was a kind of edgy charm, the charisma of animals. You don’t know what’s going on in their inner depths, and yet they’re enormously attractive,” Miller adds, providing invaluable insight into the pre-production of the iconic film.