Tom Hardy makes a cameo in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’









The Matrix Resurrections, otherwise known as The Matrix 4, is due to be one of the most explosive films of the 2021 box office, as Lana Wachowski finally takes fans back to her pioneering vision of a dystopian future. With the likes of Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith returning to reprise their roles in the brand new film, they will be joined by a bunch of new faces including Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick and even Tom Hardy.

Henwick, who appears with Hardy in the new Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, recently told Den of Geek that the actor will be taking a cameo role in the brand new science fiction epic. “We were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy,” she told the publication, before adding: “Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I’m so curious to see whether it made the cut”.

If fans are clamming up as to the exciting potential of a crossover film, we’re not holding our breath. As strange and awesome it would be to see Venom interact in the same digital world of the Matrix, the dull, extensive movie licensing rules means such a crossover will likely never happen at all. With that being said, we’re very excited to see if we’ll be able to spot Hardy in The Matrix Resurrections.

“I can’t wait to get a digital copy of the film, because I’m actually in the background in a bunch of scenes as me, Jess. So if someone zooms in, they’ll be like, ‘Wait. Is that Bugs in the background, in the mob, running?’” Henwick added. Directed by Lana Wachowski, with her sister, Lilly, sitting this instalment out, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Christina Ricci and Telma Hopkins.