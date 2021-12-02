Keanu Reeves opens up about 'The Matrix Resurrections'









The release date of the much anticipated addition to The Matrix franchise is just a couple of weeks away now and fans cannot contain their excitement. Although the possibility of this sequel was denied by Lana Wachowski after the release of the last film, Wachowski has finally assembled the likes of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss for The Matrix Resurrections.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Neil Patrick Harris commented on the improvisational nature of the filming process: “[The production] didn’t feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light. Sometimes you’d sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you’d quickly film.”

He explained that Wachowski was using personal methods for the making of the new Matrix film, adding: “You’d film pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done. You would think that a giant movie would be 100 per cent storyboarded, animatics, and we’d be checking off shots. I think she lived that before three times over, and I would suspect that she wants to do things her own way now”.

Keanu Reeves confirmed this to EW, claiming that Wachowski was “more behind the monitor” this time in comparison to the original trilogy but “still hands-on”. According to the actor, “she was participating more with the movement of the camera, and more interested in doing than rehearsing” and that almost no rehearsals took place for this project.

While talking about The Matrix Resurrections, Wachowski explained: “The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality [is an] important part of the new narrative.” Adding, “Art is a mirror. Most will prefer to gaze at the surface but there will be people like me who enjoy what lies behind the looking glass. I made this movie for them.”

