Tom DeLonge hints at Blink-182 return









For a while now, Tom DeLonge had insisted that his tenure in Blink-182 had not come to an end. Now though, the musician has hinted that he has, at long last, re-joined the pop-punk legends.

The rumours of DeLonge’s re-joining Blink had begun to circulate last month when Matt Skiba, the Alkaline Trio singer – who had replaced DeLonge in 2015 – claimed that he was unsure as to whether he was still a member of Blink. DeLonge had initially left the group “to change the world for my kids”.

Blink then stoked the rumours later on in July when they revealed a teaser for their collaboration with Funko Pop!, a release of figures that will celebrate 30 years of Blink-182’s existence as a band. The teaser also featured DeLonge.

While the band have not entirely confirmed whether or not DeLonge has officially re-joined Blink, their former vocalist and guitarist has issued some hints that that may soon be the case.

Yesterday, DeLonge shared an image on his Instagram page of a black and white photo with a simple caption of the band’s official Instagram handle @blink182.

DeLonge has also updated his Instagram bio to include Blink-182 and their side project Angels & Airwaves amongst his musical projects. The bio does not include Box Car Racer – another Blink side project – which indicates that the list only features bands with which he is currently involved.

Skiba, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus recorded two albums under the Blink-182 name. California was released in 2016, followed up by Nine in 2019. The trio toured together frequently, playing their last show in early 2020.

Blink also played in October 2021 for Travis Barker’s ‘House of Horrors’. However, Kevin Gruft of Escape The Fate replaced Skiba during this performance.

Tom DeLonge is due to release his directorial debut in the shape of Monsters Of California later this year. The trailer dropped in May this year.