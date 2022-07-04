Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker receiving intensive treatment for pancreatitis









Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has provided an update on his health after it was reported during the latter stages of last week that he was hospitalised with pancreatitis.

The original news broke on Wednesday that Barker had been taken to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles the morning prior and that he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in need of urgent care.

In what was a tense time for Barker and family, his daughter Alabama took to social media asking fans to “send prayers”. She also posted a photograph on TikTok, that was then quickly deleted of her father lying on a stretcher. Later that day, it emerged that Barker had been hospitalised with pancreatitis following a colonoscopy.

The pop-punk hero has now confirmed the speculation. However, he explained that it was actually an endoscopy and not a colonoscopy, but nevertheless found himself in hospital with pancreatitis. On Twitter, he wrote: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

Recalling how he found himself hospitalised, the drummer said: “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

He concluded: “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Before the reasons for Barker‘s hospitalisation were announced, the internet was rife with rumours of what caused it. Before the news broke on Wednesday, Barker tweeted “God save me”, which polarised fans. Some believed it a reference to him needing medical attention and others maintained that it was the title of the Machine Gun Kelly song of the same name that he had worked on, appearing on the rapper’s last album Mainstream Sellout, which dropped in March.

