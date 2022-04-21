Mark Hoppus is working on new music and enjoying life more than ever









After confirming that he is now cancer-free and enjoying life more than ever, Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has suggested that he’s working on new material.

Hoppus was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2021. In September, he shared the good news that his treatment had been successful and that he was cancer-free.

Opening up about his struggle in a Thanksgiving message to fans last November, Hoppus wrote: “I have so much to be thankful for today.” Now, the bassist has revealed more details of his recovery and even suggested that new music might be on the way.

Speaking to a TMZ reporter this weekend, Hoppus gave an update about his health: “Life’s great!” he began, “I’m glad to be here.” He went on to add that he’s hoping to “get back in the studio and get back playing music, and get off [his] couch,” before noting that he hoped to release new music soon.

Back in October, Hoppus took to the stage for the very first time since announcing that he was cancer-free. Joined by former Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker and Kevin ‘Thrasher’ Gruft at Barker’s House Of Horrors broadcast last weekend. the trip played classic Blink songs such as ‘What’s My Age Again?’, ‘The Rock Show’ and ‘Family Reunion’ – all while dressed in Batman-themed attire.

In January, Hoppus was featured on a new version of A Day To Remember’s single ‘Re-Entry’. The Blink-182 star also appears on Avril Lavigne’s new album Love Sux, who revealed it was an “honour” to work with the bassist.