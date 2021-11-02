Watch Mark Hoppus perform Blink-182 songs for the first time since beating cancer









Blink-182 legend, Mark Hoppus, has taken to the stage and performed for the first time since he recently announced that he’s on track to resoundingly beating cancer.

The pop-punk icon joined bandmate Travis Barker and Kevin ‘Trasher’ Gruft for Barker’s House of Horrors pay-per-view broadcast at the weekend. Donning Batman-themed garb, the trio stormed through Blink-182 classics, ‘What’s My Age Again?’, ‘The Rock Show’ and ‘Family Reunion’.

Earlier this year, Hoppus announced to fans that he’d finally received good news about the state of his health after visiting his oncologist. In July, he shocked fans by confirming that he’d been diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma but told fans shortly after the announcement that luckily the “chemo (was) working”.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” Hoppus wrote online to much relief in September. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

He continued: “(I) still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”.

Meanwhile, former Blink-182 co-frontman, Tom DeLonge, has discussed how he and Hoppus have been able to heal their friendship since he learned of Hoppus’ cancer.

House of Horrors was available to stream on Sunday. Produced by NoCap, it was opened by Jasiah, jxdn and Iann Dior, and then co-headlined by Avril Lavigne and everyone’s least favourite rapper, Machine Gun Kelly. Typically, Barker drummed throughout the show and performed ‘imu’ with Blackbear.

Per a report in Billboard, the guestlist for the show included Kourtney Kardashian, Gabrielle Sidibe, Siickbrain and Mod Sun, to name but a few.

Watch the trio’s triumphant set below.