Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus confirms that he is now cancer free







Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus took to Instagram today to announce that his cancer is currently in remission.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”.

Hoppus revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with stage IV diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer that had also effected his mother. Mrs. Hoppus beat cancer, and now it appears as if her son has as well.

Hoppus has received a wide range of support during his treatment, including messages of love from former Blink-182 bandmate and current Angels & Airwaves frontman Tom DeLonge.

Current top comments on Hoppus’ instagram announcement come from actor Adam Devine, DJ Samantha Ronson, and OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, just to show how wide the net of support has been cast across the pop culture diaspora.

You can read Hoppus’ official announcement down below.

