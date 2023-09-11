Tim Burton confirms ‘Beetlejuice 2’ is “99 per cent done”









Acclaimed film director Tim Burton has revealed his upcoming Beetlejuice 2 movie with Michael Keaton is “99 per cent done” despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Filming began this May on the production in London while the WGA strike was underway, but was shut down once the SAG-AFTRA strike began. However, Burton is “grateful” for what they have so far, and claims they need less than two days on set to finish Beetlejuice 2.

“I feel grateful we got what we got. Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 per cent done,” Burton said in a new interview with The Independent.

“On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it,” he said of the experience. Burton continued: “I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”

Winona Ryder is reprising her role as Lydia Deetz in the film alongside Keaton and Jenna Ortega from the hit Netflix show Wednesday is also set to star. The movie is currently set to arrive in cinemas on September 6th, 2024, however, this could potentially be derailed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Meanwhile, in the same new interview, Burton spoke out against artificial intelligence after it was used to create Disney versions of an array of his most famous characters. The director commented: “I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.’”

Burton continued: “What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”