Tim Burton believes AI is “like a robot taking your humanity”









American filmmaker Tim Burton has revealed his opinions on artificial intelligence-generated versions of his unique animation style.

Earlier this year, an article surfaced featuring AI-generated versions of Disney characters, such as Snow White and Pocahontas, reimagined as characters from his movies.

In response to the viral video, Burton told The Independent despite some of the results being “very good,” he is conscious of artificial intelligence’s threat to human artistry.

He exclaimed, “They had AI do my versions of Disney characters!” before adding, “I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.'”

Burton continued, “What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

The looming threat of AI has been dominating discussions in Hollywood for the past year, with the ongoing writer’s strikes highlighting the medium as a specific area of concern.

Burton isn’t the only one to share his worries about AI. Earlier this year, Samuel L. Jackson told Rolling Stone that AI is “something to worry about,” while Bryan Cranston told Variety, “AI presents a threat” to filmmaking.