Thurston Moore announces new instrumental album ‘Screen Time’









Former Sonic Youth singer and guitarist Thurston Moore has announced an upcoming solo album Screen Time and shared two singles.

Screen Time is a collection of ten ambient instrumental tracks that Moore recorded during the lockdown of 2020. It was released unofficially around a year ago on Bandcamp as a Friday exclusive, but the album is now being officially released on February 25th via Southern Lord records.

The record label has described the new album as an album “in reflection to dream time, a state of meditation, hypnagogia and pillow talk”.

Moore’s last solo album came in 2020 by the name By The Fire which was well-received critically and boasted some of his most considered and elegant work to date.

It appears Moore has been busy this year with the recent announcement that his memoir Sonic Life is set to be ready for release in 2023. A synopsis on The Bookseller explains that the story is “all told via the personal prism of the author’s intensive archives and research”.

Moore first mentioned that h had been working on a book back in 2020 in an interview where he described it as an account of his “history of coming to New York City as a teenager and finding my footing as a musician”.

“It’s not only just ‘Well here’s my life story’, as I wanted to get away from the ego of it and talk about the information – so when you first see a picture of Iggy and the Stooges in 1973 in a magazine, why did it have such an effect on you?” he said. “Why did that photograph of something that was so subversive in the music scene appeal to somebody from a safe and protected middle-class lifestyle?” Moore added.

“I wanted to write about being in the milieu of the CBGBs explosion, and essay what was happening in the flurry of those years – especially between ‘77 and ‘79 – when this incredible seismic shift happened in underground culture.”

Listen to ‘The Station’ and ‘The Walk’ below.

<a href="https://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/album/screen-time-2">screen time by Thurston Moore</a>

