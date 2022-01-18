New Sonic Youth rarities album ‘In/Out/In’ announced









Sonic Youth have announced their new compilation album entitled In/Out/In. The album compiles a collection of previously unreleased material recorded between 2000 and 2010. The release date has been announced as March 18th, 2022. For those who enjoy a hard copy, the album is set to be released in LP record, CD, and cassette formats and is now available for pre-order online.

The announcement has come with the singular release of the second track from the album ‘In & Out’. The track was recorded in two sessions in the early 2000s, one in Pomona, California and the other in Echo Canyon, New Jersey, where its partner track ‘Out and In’ was recorded; this track features later in the album.

In/Out/In is the latest post-disbandment studio release since the Spinhead Sessions, released in 2016, another album of unearthed material taken from instrumental tracks recorded somewhere between the albums Evol and Sister in the mid-’80s. The instrumentals from the album were originally intended to be the soundtrack for Ken Friedman’s ‘Made In The USA’ road film.

For those in the hope of a reunion from the New York group, so far, it seems that there are no signs of any hope on the horizon for now. The band split up in 2013 after members Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore announced the end of their 27-year marriage.

In a 2014 statement, Moore explained: “Sonic Youth is on hiatus. The band is a democracy of sorts, and as long as Kim and I are working out our situation, the band can’t really function reasonably.”

This statement has given us hope that one day they might bury the hatchet and reunite; however, Gordon has also made some rather terminal references to the band having split up for good in her 2015 autobiography ‘Girl in a Band’.

In the meantime, however, we can feast our ears on this previously unreleased material, starting with ‘In & Out’, which can be streamed below.

<a href="https://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/in-out-in-2">In/Out/In by Sonic Youth</a>