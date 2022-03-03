The Linda Lindas fight off living dolls in ‘Talking to Myself’ music video









The Linda Lindas have shared a new music video for ‘Talking to Myself’, the second single from their upcoming debut album Growing Up.

The group released the video yesterday (March 2nd) alongside a black and white Twilight Zone themed music video where the band’s friendship with a menagerie of sentient dolls takes a turn for the worse after holding a show where no dolls are allowed.

In a recent press statement, Lucia de la Garza said the group​​ “got inspiration from the Twilight Zone’s Talky Tina (from the ‘Living Doll’ episode),” having originally envisioned a more light-hearted video involving the dolls.

She continued, explaining that the song addresses the negative thought process people can experience when feeling alone, saying, “The song is about the spiral you go into when you’re lonely. You start to question yourself and all the decisions you’ve made.”

“But it’s also about needing other people, not just for reassurance, but because we’ve all learned from the pandemic that you need other people to talk to in order to stay sane.”

The Los Angeles punk outfit is a family unit consisting of sisters Mila and Lucia de la Garza, Eloise Wong, and Bela Salazar. They recently announced the details of an imminent debut album Growing Up.

Growing Up is set for release on April 8th and will follow The Linda Lindas’ 2020 self-titled EP. The group achieved online recognition last year after a video of them performing their song ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ at the Los Angeles Public Library. Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello was particularly impressed and called it the “song of the day” on his Twitter page.

The Linda Lindas will be opening sets for several artists, including recent collaborators Best Coast, as well as The Beths and Jawbreaker, over the coming months. The band are also set to perform at the inaugural ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas in October, but have revealed that they will be announcing their own tour dates soon.

Watch The Linda Lindas’ creepy Twilight Zone inspired music video for ‘Talking to Myself’ below.