Best Coast team up with The Linda Lindas for new song 'Leading'









Best Coast - 'Leading' (ft. The Linda Lindas) 7.8

In January of the upcoming year, Best Coast will celebrate the two year anniversary of their most recent LP, Always Tomorrow, with a deluxe reissue of the album. That version of the release will feature a few bonus tracks that didn’t make the original album.

Now, we get a preview of the deluxe reissue with the track ‘Leading’. An upbeat pop-punk number, the new song features backing vocals from American teenage sensations The Linda Lindas.

Featuring a mix of spacey drums and distorted guitars, ‘Leading’ is just simply an infectious and joyous take on anxiety and uncertainty: fun for those people who aren’t having any fun. Any song that can turn lines like “I’m a believer in a healthy dose of pessimism/ ‘Cause expectations are just resentments waiting to happen” into a sing-along is alright in my book.

The deluxe edition of the album will feature ‘Leading’ along with the B-sides ‘All Alone’, ‘Sweetness’, and ‘Birthday’. The album will also include a cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘If It Makes You Happy’, which I am very much looking forward to hearing.

Best Coast will finally get to tour behind Always Tomorrow starting in 2022, and I for one already have my tickets to their show at the 9:30 Club (it doesn’t hurt that one of my favourite artists, Rosie Tucker, is opening. Good on Best Coast for having some rad tastes in other musicians).

“Not being able to tour and having an album that seemingly got swept under the rug before it really ever even stood a chance, did a number on me not just as an artist, but also as a human being,” lead singer Bethany Cosentino explains. “So as Always Tomorrow turns two years old, and we finally set out to tour the album the way it was meant to be toured in the first place, the album evolves into something brand new.”

Check out the audio for ‘Leading’, plus the dates of the ‘Finally Tomorrow Tour’, down below.