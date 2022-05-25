The Libertines to reissue 'What a Waster' for 20th anniversary









English rock legends The Libertines are to reissue their iconic debut single ‘What a Waster’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Released in June 2002, the song was produced by the former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, and it included the equally as energetic ‘I Get Along’ as the B-side.

‘What a Waster’ is now to be re-pressed on black vinyl as a 7″ single to mark the momentous occasion, and fittingly, ‘I Get Along’ is to be included as the B-Side. It is scheduled for release on June 3rd.

Adding to the celebrations is the new digital EP What A Waster Live From The ICA EP, which will be dropped on streaming services the same day. It will feature live versions of the track and ‘I Get Along’, which were both recorded as part of the band’s historic set at The ICA in London on June 3rd, 2002.

To mark the 20th anniversary of their influential 2002 debut album Up The Bracket, The Libertines will be heading out on a lengthy tour, playing shows in London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, frontman Pete Doherty discussed his recovery from substance abuse, revealing that he has “managed to get out of the addictive cycle”. He’s been clean for more than two years and disclosed in another interview that he “nearly lost my feet” whilst battling his heroin addiction.

In the interview with The Guardian, Doherty said he is “surprised I’m not dead” because of his drug abuse, counting: “I’ve hedged my bets with all the scrapes, skirmishes and disasters, but I do believe in corny, happy Hollywood endings. I’m not a good guy, but I’m not evil.”

Doherty continued: “I’ve managed to get out of the addictive cycle – which I maintained all along I was quite happy in – but I was pretty fucked, and I’ve never really admitted to that. I’ve entered a phase of rejuvenation.”

The musician concluded: “Marriage is the bolster; I have the love and support of someone I love. I’m blessed to be alive, not sat in a hedge in Old Street, injecting into my groin.”

Listen to ‘What a Waster’ below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.