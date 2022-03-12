Peter Doherty confirms The Libertines are recording new material









In an exclusive interview with Far Out, Peter Doherty has confirmed that The Libertines are scheduled to record new material in Colombia later this month.

Ahead of the release of his new album with Frédéric Lo, The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime, on March 18th, the singer-songwriter caught up with Far Out. In our discussion, Doherty talked about his creative partnership with the Frenchman and his well-documented rollercoaster two decades in the public eye since The Libertines first shot to fame.

2022 marks 20-years since the babnd shared their era-defining debut album, Up The Bracket, and the four-piece are taking it on the road for a run of dates, including a massive show at Wembley Arena to celebrate the anniversary.

Thankfully, the joyous news doesn’t stop there for Libs fans, and according to Doherty, we could even hear new music this year. He tells Far Out that the band plan to make new music with former Rolling Stones producer Andrew Loog Oldham later this month in Bogota, although we shouldn’t expect album number four just yet.

The group haven’t released anything since their comeback album, Anthems For Doomed Youth, in 2015, which Doherty, who is now almost three-years clean from heroin, explains that “the drugs were a big part” of why it’s taken them so long to return to the studio.

He continues: “We’re still chugging along, so we’ll see. We’re going to Bogota in Colombia at the end of March, and while we’re there, we are supposed to be meeting up with Andrew Loog Oldham, The Rolling Stones producer and songwriter.

“So we are going to pop in there on our days off and see if we can put these ideas down. Maybe, we’ll do a single this year, or an EP, but an album, I’m not sure,” Doherty speculates.

The Libertines are scheduled to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in the Colombian capital on March 25th before performing in Mexico the following weekend, which leaves some free time in their diaries to get started on new music.

