Pete Doherty and Frédéric Lo share new single ‘The Epidemiologist’









Pete Doherty & Frédéric Lo - ‘The Epidemiologist’ 9

With charmingly churlish poetry Pete Doherty is back with a stunningly sweet ode to hope as Frédéric Lo provides a felicitously flowery score for the thrillingly smiling anthem ‘The Epidemiologist’. Defying current weather patterns, the song forecasts a spring that we could all do with feeling.

The legendary Libertines frontman teamed up with French musician Frédéric Lo for their forthcoming musical meadow of sanguine prose and sugared sonic compositions titled The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime. The album is due for release on March 18th via Doherty’s own record label Strap Originals.

Following on from two similarly stirring releases from the record, ‘The Epidemiologist’ wades through the rubble in search for gems and in the process, the score and sonnet alike offer up a sunny patch of spring-like escapism as Doherty croons in his classically unique manner about how “ships that are sunken can still hold treasure”.

In fact, as far as lyricism goes, this is quite frankly as good as anything else I’ve heard in recent times. Beyond the perfectly composed and characterful verse, Doherty not only shines through with individualism but also with a sense of vitality amid the current climate that sets it astride with vicissitude and, well, quite simply, much-needed joy. It seems a sin to redact it down to the label of a ditty but that is exactly what it is, and it embraces that humility beautifully. If that isn’t nice, what is?

Discussing the ditty in question, Doherty declared: “When Frédéric and I were sat at the kitchen table writing with guitars, we wanted the feel of [Morrissey’s] ‘The Last Of The International Playboys’ or ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’. There are a number of references in the lyrics to films, writers and books. It’s about hope when things are a mess.”

In an album borne of introspection following the very external howls of drug addiction, this notion of finding calm amid chaos and hope despite harrows is one that is far from some cheap philosophy to pin a tagline on. As a result, the sound is as organic as the whispers of a natural woodland and Doherty strides boldly along his own path. There seems to be a vital necessity to the track and the album so far that implies Doherty’s next chapter may be as good as any that have gone before.

You can listen to the beauteous honeyed gem below.